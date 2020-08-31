Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 342,795 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of Essex Property Trust worth $80,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,085,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,176,000 after buying an additional 38,498 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,795,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,248,000 after purchasing an additional 337,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,290,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,483,000 after purchasing an additional 130,160 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 886,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,299,000 after purchasing an additional 59,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 846,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,524,000 after purchasing an additional 46,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $220.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.39 and its 200 day moving average is $244.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.64. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.83.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

