Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 74,957 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 74,957 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Vulcan Materials worth $79,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 73.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 62.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 61.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, July 20th. Argus dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.53.

NYSE:VMC opened at $122.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.35. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $152.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

