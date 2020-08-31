Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 126,487 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 20.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 733,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,487 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $80,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,021,000 after acquiring an additional 29,519 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $23,879,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,982,000 after buying an additional 61,628 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,612,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $120.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.12. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $143.69.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

