Golden Arrow Resources (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Golden Arrow Resources (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its price objective increased by Pi Financial from $8.25 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Golden Arrow Resources from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Desjardins began coverage on Golden Arrow Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Golden Arrow Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Golden Arrow Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Golden Arrow Resources from $6.75 to $8.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Shares of KNTNF opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.55. Golden Arrow Resources has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $5.89.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

