Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) to report earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.54). Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 291.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will report full-year earnings of ($5.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.72) to ($4.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes.

Get Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.91 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 32.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOL shares. UBS Group cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

NYSE:GOL opened at $6.81 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,616,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 839,121 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,434,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,204,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.