GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) vs. Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Head to Head Review

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) and Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GoHealth and Willis Towers Watson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoHealth N/A N/A N/A Willis Towers Watson 11.00% 14.32% 4.02%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GoHealth and Willis Towers Watson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoHealth 0 1 10 0 2.91 Willis Towers Watson 0 9 4 0 2.31

GoHealth presently has a consensus target price of $22.78, suggesting a potential upside of 69.60%. Willis Towers Watson has a consensus target price of $215.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.54%. Given GoHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GoHealth is more favorable than Willis Towers Watson.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GoHealth and Willis Towers Watson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoHealth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Willis Towers Watson $9.04 billion 2.93 $1.04 billion $10.96 18.76

Willis Towers Watson has higher revenue and earnings than GoHealth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Willis Towers Watson shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Willis Towers Watson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson beats GoHealth on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc. operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services. It also provides advice, data, software, and products to address clients' total rewards and talent issues. Its Corporate Risk and Broking segment offers risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, financial lines, transport, and facultative. The company's Investment, Risk and Reinsurance segment offers capital markets-based products to insurance and reinsurance companies; software and technology, risk and capital management, products and pricing, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, merger and acquisition, outsourcing, and business management services; investment advice and solutions to pension funds and institutional investors; wholesale insurance broking services to retail and wholesale brokers; and underwriting and capital management, capital market, and advisory and brokerage services. Its Benefits Delivery and Administration segment provides primary medical and ancillary benefit exchange, and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees in the group and individual markets. This segment delivers healthcare and reimbursement accounts, including health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and other consumer-directed accounts. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

