GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

GN STORE NORD A/ADR stock opened at $208.86 on Thursday. GN STORE NORD A/ADR has a 12-month low of $119.18 and a 12-month high of $208.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

