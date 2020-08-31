Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) and PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR (NASDAQ:PCFBY) Head to Head Comparison

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) and PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Globus Maritime and PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Maritime $15.62 million 0.06 -$36.35 million N/A N/A PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR $1.59 billion 0.38 $25.12 million $0.11 23.00

PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Globus Maritime.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Globus Maritime and PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Globus Maritime and PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Maritime -312.32% -90.59% -30.40% PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Globus Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Globus Maritime has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR beats Globus Maritime on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Athens, Greece. Globus Maritime Limited is a subsidiary of Firment Trading Limited.

PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 28, 2019, the company had a fleet of 217 ships, including 132 Handysize vessels, 83 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post Panamax vessels. It also offers ocean shipping services, shipping consulting and ship agency, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services, as well as issues convertible bonds. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.

