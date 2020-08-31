Glenview Trust Co Trims Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 25,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC lifted its position in Southern by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $52.55. 22,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,233,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.54. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. Credit Suisse Group raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $148,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,710,932.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $3,393,650 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

