Glenview Trust Co Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,288,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 19.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,494,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,911 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $25,601,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 129.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,996,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,445,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,331,000 after acquiring an additional 838,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.71. 41,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,910,210. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.10.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

