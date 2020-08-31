Glenview Trust Co Takes $220,000 Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FUN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 152,525 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

NYSE FUN traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,138. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $64.86. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $30.38.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Cedar Fair to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.