Glenview Trust Co Sells 451 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $106,888,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,223,000 after buying an additional 378,913 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 699.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 281,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,598,000 after buying an additional 246,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 490,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,536,000 after buying an additional 187,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,397,000.

Shares of IWO traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.82. 1,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,348. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $129.54 and a 52 week high of $229.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.58.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

