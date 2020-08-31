Glenview Trust Co Sells 2,559 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Glenview Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,053 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

WBA stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.25. 47,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,843,799. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

