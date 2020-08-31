Glenview Trust Co Sells 16,260 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,260 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 112.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,135 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 49,675 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $912,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.85. 2,289,720 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44.

