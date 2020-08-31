Glenview Trust Co Sells 1,208 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Glenview Trust Co cut its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,319,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,301,000 after buying an additional 219,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 29.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in National Retail Properties by 26.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 201,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 42,538 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 280.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 458,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 338,053 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NNN. Citigroup upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,970. The company has a current ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.37. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.63.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 35.75%. The business had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

