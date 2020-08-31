Glenview Trust Co Sells 10,945 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,131 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,945 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned approximately 0.10% of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 35,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 62,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Bancorp Inc. KY alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $30.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,151. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.76. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $49.61. The company has a market capitalization of $647.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $70.96 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Vogt acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Vogt acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.69 per share, for a total transaction of $126,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,875.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

About Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Inc. KY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp Inc. KY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.