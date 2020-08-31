Glenview Trust Co Reduces Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.73. 2,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,387. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 885.49, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZBH. Raymond James upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.86.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.