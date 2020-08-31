Glenview Trust Co Raises Stock Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 53.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average of $92.26. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

