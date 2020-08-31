Glenview Trust Co Purchases Shares of 4,724 Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hess by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,135,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after buying an additional 53,139 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Hess by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,007,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $253,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,398 shares of company stock worth $1,503,619 in the last ninety days. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hess from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Hess from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.84.

Hess stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,100. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.99. Hess Corp. has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

