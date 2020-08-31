Glenview Trust Co Purchases Shares of 1,467 S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $4,693,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 25.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total transaction of $3,085,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,641.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $330,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SPGI traded down $2.09 on Monday, reaching $364.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $353.08 and a 200 day moving average of $305.76. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $368.89.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.62.

S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

