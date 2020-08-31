Glenview Trust Co Makes New $224,000 Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2,637.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,635,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,885 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 816.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,944,000 after purchasing an additional 570,346 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 970,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,195,000 after purchasing an additional 506,402 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,914,000 after purchasing an additional 299,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,046,000 after purchasing an additional 242,896 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,923. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $101.87 and a 52-week high of $164.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.75.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

