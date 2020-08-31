Glenview Trust Co Makes New $221,000 Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,828,000 after buying an additional 3,461,400 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 100.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,344,000 after buying an additional 1,750,004 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,581,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,332,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,635,000 after purchasing an additional 425,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,149,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,161,000 after buying an additional 400,610 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,494.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.44.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.52. 12,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,608. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $155.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.