Glenview Trust Co Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.96. The stock had a trading volume of 302,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,836,582. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $203.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.41.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

