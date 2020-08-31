Glenview Trust Co Has $833,000 Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.17. 5,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,439. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $119.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.87 and a 200-day moving average of $87.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $211,587.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,661.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $393,611.40. Insiders have sold a total of 11,003 shares of company stock worth $1,019,742 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.