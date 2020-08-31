Glenview Trust Co Has $459,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Phillips 66 by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $325,600. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.89. 16,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.13. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31, a PEG ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.