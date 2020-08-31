Glenview Trust Co Has $247,000 Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 23.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2,496.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

NYSE UNM traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.66. 23,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,726. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

