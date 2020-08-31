Glenview Trust Co Has $207,000 Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Glenview Trust Co cut its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 96.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,726 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4,136.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,499 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 714,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,746,000 after purchasing an additional 517,578 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 727,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,327,000 after purchasing an additional 194,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,259,000 after buying an additional 167,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,194,000 after buying an additional 162,788 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,329,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,937.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries stock traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.70. 20,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,605. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $153.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MHK. ValuEngine cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

