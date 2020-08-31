Glenview Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,754 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total transaction of $6,248,279.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,411 shares of company stock worth $42,400,055. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Shares of ADBE traded down $6.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $510.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,628. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $451.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $533.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

