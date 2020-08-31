Glenview Trust Co Buys New Stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,238,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 68.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,135,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares US Utilities ETF stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,407. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.54. iShares US Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $109.28 and a twelve month high of $177.36.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.