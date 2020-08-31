Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 101.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $115.92. 11,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,972. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.