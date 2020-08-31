Glenview Trust Co Acquires 493 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 280,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $213,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.25. 4,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,872. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

