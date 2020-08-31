German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GABC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of German American Bancorp. in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23. The firm has a market cap of $760.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. German American Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $36.17.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Research analysts predict that German American Bancorp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GABC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in German American Bancorp. by 30.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in German American Bancorp. by 74.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in German American Bancorp. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

