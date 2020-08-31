Genworth Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 24,060 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 290% compared to the average volume of 6,169 call options.

Genworth Financial stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.03. 835,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,425,175. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.17. Genworth Financial has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Genworth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

