Genesis Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 7,354 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,140% compared to the average volume of 593 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GEL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 24.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GEL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($2.71). The company had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.49 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genesis Energy will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

