GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GCP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 67.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 80.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $26.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.84. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $27.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $195.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.00 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP).

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.