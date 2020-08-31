Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,080.75 ($27.19).

Frontier Developments stock traded up GBX 190 ($2.48) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,270 ($29.66). The stock had a trading volume of 101,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,600. The company has a market capitalization of $883.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,945.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,626.50. Frontier Developments has a one year low of GBX 875 ($11.43) and a one year high of GBX 2,135 ($27.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

