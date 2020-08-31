Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives $130.96 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.96.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. OTR Global downgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Fortinet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $130.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.89. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $3,947,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,575,807.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total value of $562,406.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,842.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,977 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 312,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 28.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 245,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,871,000 after purchasing an additional 54,333 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.2% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 56.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,770,000 after purchasing an additional 67,768 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

