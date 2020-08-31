Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Trims Position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,495 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 12,487 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 309.1% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 2,687 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAL traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $13.16. 1,044,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,120,641. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.16.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post -18.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

