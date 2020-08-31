Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 25,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $57.40. 96,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,746. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.90.

