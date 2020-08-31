Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.98. 2,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,354. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.66.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

