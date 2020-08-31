Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 274 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.20. 68,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,590,823. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.68. The company has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.
In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
