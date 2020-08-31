Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 274 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.20. 68,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,590,823. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.68. The company has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

