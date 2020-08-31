Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 198 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 107.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 92.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $105,640.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,568.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,795 shares of company stock valued at $586,230. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.12. The company had a trading volume of 32,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,734. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.77.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

