Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 1,205 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,142,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,451 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,140,484,000 after purchasing an additional 148,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,446,123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,048 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 30.7% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,079,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,967 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,762,464,000 after purchasing an additional 759,686 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.77.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $525.00. 116,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,779,892. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.91. The company has a market capitalization of $231.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,223,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,617 shares of company stock valued at $119,236,190. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

