Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.67 on Monday, hitting $228.42. The stock had a trading volume of 25,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,355. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $227.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.38 and a 200-day moving average of $182.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.