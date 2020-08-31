Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,494,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $531,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.52. 470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,862. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.36.

