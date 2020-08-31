Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $908,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,603,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,605,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Comcast by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,493,274,000 after buying an additional 25,775,072 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Comcast by 6,072.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 17,902,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $615,498,000 after buying an additional 17,612,726 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Comcast by 128.9% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $730,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 50.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,713,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,193,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.41.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $44.77. The company had a trading volume of 707,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,836,582. The firm has a market cap of $203.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

