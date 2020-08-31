Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $893,000 Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $4,851,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.38.

MA stock traded down $4.23 on Monday, reaching $361.89. The company had a trading volume of 114,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189,250. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $318.27 and its 200 day moving average is $292.86. The company has a market cap of $366.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $9,905,894.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,567,385.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

