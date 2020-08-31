Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $652,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,124.9% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $810,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692,580 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in American Express by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,098,213,000 after buying an additional 8,097,131 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in American Express by 170.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $999,362,000 after buying an additional 6,619,218 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in American Express by 877.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,103,833 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $302,132,000 after buying an additional 2,786,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $168,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE AXP traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.97. The stock had a trading volume of 129,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,745,531. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.