Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $489,000 Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,651 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $940,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 743,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.40.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.49. 104,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,288,658. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $220.84.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

