Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $387,000 Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,964. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.45 and a 200-day moving average of $150.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 53,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total transaction of $8,686,005.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,798,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,059,892,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

